From tweens to their parents, here’s what New Yorkers are reading

The New York Public Library shares the top titles of 2014.

New Yorkers are literary, of course! Here are the top circulating titles of 2014 that were checked out from every branch of the New York Public Library, with libraries in Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx.

Top 10 circulating adult titles

“The Walking Dead” series, Robert Kirkman

“Gone Girl”, Gillian Flynn

“And the Mountains Echoed”, Khaled Hosseini

“Inferno”, Dan Brown

“NYPD Red 2”, James Patterson

“The Casual Vacancy”, J.K. Rowling

“The Lowland”, Jhumpa Lahiri

“Invisible”, James Patterson

“Accused”, Lisa Scottoline

“Power Play”, Danielle Steel

Top 10 circulating young adult titles

“The Fault in Our Stars”, John Green

“Naruto” series, Masashi Kishimoto

“Divergent”, Veronica Roth

“Fairy Tail” series, Hiro Mashima

“Bleach” series, Tite Kubo

“Insurgent”, Veronica Roth

“Allegiant”, Veronica Roth

“Catching Fire”, Suzanne Collins

“Mockingjay”, Suzanne Collins

“If I Stay”, Gayle Forman

Top 10 curculating children’s titles

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, Jeff Kinney

“Poke?mon adventures” series, Hidenori Kusaka

“Pinkalicious” series, Victoria Kann

“Fancy Nancy” series, Jane O’Connor

“Babymouse” series, Jennifer L. Holm

“Junie B., First Grader” series, Barbara Park

“Cork & Fuzz” series, Dori Chaconas

“Frog and Friends” series, Eve Bunting

“Dork Diaries” series, Rachel Renee Russell

“The House of Hades”, Rick Riordan