While listening to podcasts is usually a solitary endeavor it becomes a communal experience at the NYC PodFest, running Friday through Sunday.

Now in its fourth year, the fest features local favorites and internationally adored shows that span comedy, storytelling, current events and more. In honor of the live shows, the hosts try new formats and invite particularly noteworthy guests. Here’s just a few you should check out:

‘Pod Save the People’

Hosted by civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson, this is the Crooked Media podcast progressive listeners want to hear if they’re tired of being angry and want to make real political changes. Joining McKesson is activist and educator Brittany Packnett, data scientist Samuel Sinyangwe, and poet Clint Smith. Friday, 6:30 p.m.

‘Behind the Scenes of RISK!’

Kevin Allison, the host and creator of the popular storytelling podcast “RISK!,” is opening up his show to give audience members an inside look behind the process. After the selected storytellers perform, Allison will interview them to learn how they developed their tight, often funny, sometimes moving, always fascinating stories. Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

‘Slate Live Presents Employee of the Month with Catie Lazarus’

Comedian Catie Lazarus brings her live talk show and podcast to the festival with an all-star lineup. Lazarus is set to host National Book Award-winning author Masha Gessen, Emmy-winning actor Martha Plimpton and premiere Donald Trump-impersonator Anthony Atamanuik. The musical guest is Lucy Wainwright Roche. Saturday, 7 p.m.

‘Kevin McDonald’s Kevin McDonald Show’

Kevin McDonald (“The Kids in the Hall”) puts on an hourlong variety show, complete with original funny songs, sketches, and an interview with a fellow comedian. Joining McDonald are guests Michael Ian Black (“Wet Hot American Summer”) and Jordan Klepper (“The Opposition with Jordan Klepper”). Saturday, 9:30 p.m.

‘We Hate Movies’

Each episode, the film-loving hosts — four New York-based writers and comedians, Andrew Jupin, Stephen Sajdak, Eric Szyszka, and Chris Cabin — come together to discuss a different horrible movie. The gang is equally willing to skewer bad B-movies and poorly made blockbusters, with silly observations and over-the-top impressions. Sunday, 2:45 p.m.

‘Two Beers In: A Tipsy Political Round Table’

Hosts Cody Lindquist and Charlie Todd invite politically savvy and funny guests on stage to chug two beers for a show that’s like an off-the-wall “Meet the Press.” They’re joined live with Josh Sharp (“The Opposition with Jordan Klepper”), Jasmine Pierce (“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”) and Shawna Thomas (“Vice News”). Sunday, 8:15 p.m.