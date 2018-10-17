They're bustin' out of prison.

The stars of the Netflix hit "Orange is the New Black" announced on Wednesday via Instagram that the show's upcoming Season 7 is the last for the women of Litchfield Penitentiary.

And while the series may be coming to an end, Uzo Aduba, who plays Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren, promised in the Instagram video the final season will be one to watch.

"You will not be disappointed. It is a season you will not forget, and we're going to give you everything and more than you could have ever wanted,” Aduba said.

The video, featuring several of the actresses in a series of quick shots, had received more than 74,000 views and more than 3,000 comments just 30 minutes after it was posted. Some were in costume as they rolled out the news.

"Hey ya’ll, we got some news," said Danielle Brooks (aka Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson), dressed in prison garb.

"The final season is coming," followed Taylor Schilling (Piper Chapman).

"I am so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together," Aduba said. Natasha Lyonne (Nicky Nichols) added: "I'm gonna miss the hell out of this TV show."

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A blonde Kate Mulgrew (Galina "Red" Reznikov) echoed the sentiment: "And I’m gonna miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade."

Looking forward, Laura Prepon (Alex Vause) added: "But the one thing is, our relationships will continue after the show."

A representative for Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.