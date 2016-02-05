‘Orange is the New Black’ renewed by Netflix for three seasons

Award-winning series “Orange is the New Black” has been renewed for three more seasons, Netflix announced in a news release on Friday.

Jenji Kohan will also continue as executive producer and showrunner, according to the news release.

“Three more years! Not quite a political term, but still plenty of time to do some interesting things. In some cultures, ‘May you lead an interesting life,’ is a curse, but I don’t live in those cultures,” Kohan said in the release. “Here’s to keeping it interesting.”

The comedic drama about life in a women’s prison features a large ensemble cast including Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Laverne Cox, Taryn Manning, Laura Prepon and Dascha Polanco.

Season 4 premieres on Netflix on June 17.