With three main stages and a delicious mix of musicians, comedians, artists, politicians and entrepreneurs, OZY Fest truly is a one-of-a-kind experience in New York City.

These are some of the highlights of the festival, which runs Saturday and Sunday at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield.

Saturday

12:10 p.m. Former MLB All-Star turned ESPN personality Alex Rodriguez will chat about reinventing himself from baseball player into celebrity entrepreneur.

3:40 p.m. Rose McGowan will appear in conversation with CNN’s Jake Tapper to discuss the #MeToo movement.

4:20 p.m. & 6:50 p.m.

Rapper, actor and activist Common will talk with journalist Lizzie O’Leary, then later give a musical performance.

5 p.m. Former first lady and 2016 presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton talks with Laurene Powell Jobs. We hope to hear her thoughts on the future of the Democratic Party, the Trump White House and more.

9 p.m. California rockers Young the Giant unleash their latest track “Simplify” among previous classic hits that include songs like “My Body” and “Cough Syrup.”

Sunday

1:10 p.m. Malcom Gladwell, host of the Revisionist History podcast and essayist, brings his show to the Platform. Moderated by OZY contributor and MSNBC host Carlos Watson.

5 p.m. Hot on the heels of her controversial White House Correspondents Dinner set, comedian Michelle Wolf brings her scathing political commentary to the stage.

6 p.m. Cambridge indietronica band Passion Pit closes out a weekend of diverse speakers, guests and performances behind 2017’s “Tremendous Sea of Love.”

Visit ozy.com/ozyfest for full schedule and ticket details.