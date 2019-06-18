Former Fifth Harmony singer Normani and Australian pop-icon Betty Who are set to headline a private Pride Month celebration concert in Brooklyn next Tuesday.

The WorldPride Concert, set for the Brooklyn Mirage, is hosted by HBO and serves as a physical extension of its “Human By Orientation” initiative that “highlights the universal humanity of all people regardless of ethnicity, orientation or gender identity,” the network announced.

Normani, who’s currently on tour with Ariana Grande, and "Somebody Loves You" singer Betty Who will be joined by Leland, whose 2017 single “Mattress” was dubbed an “anthem about unrequited queer love” by Out Magazine. Also on the lineup: house music performer DJ Timo Weiland.

“🌈🎶 Beyond thrilled to be taking the @hbo stage for WorldPride NYC!” Weiland wrote on Instagram.

The only way into the concert, set for June 25, is by winning a pair of tickets from HBO. To enter, fans are required to post a “prideful” selfie on their Instagram accounts along with the hashtag #humanbyorientation and #hbocontest. Posts must be made public and tag @hbo. Fans can provide their contact information and a link to their post for consideration at humanbyorientationworldpridenycconcert.com.

All winners will be contacted by email June 21.

The HBO concert is one of many celebratory events taking place in the city next week in anticipation of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and the June 30 Pride March.