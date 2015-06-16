Save up your wife bonuses for popcorn, ‘Primates of Park Avenue’ is becoming a movie!

The Upper East Side is about to get even more dramatic.

MGM acquired the rights to ‘Primates of Park Avenue’ reports Hollywood Reporter.

Wednesday Adams’ recently released controversial book about the lives of Upper East Side wives and mothers has been under much scrutiny since the Post found “holes big enough to drive an Escalade through” in the 200-plus page book. Property records, ages of Adams’ children and more public information didn’t quite add up to what she wrote in her “memoir.”

Since, publisher Simon & Shuster has stated that future editions of the book will have a clarifying note about inconsistencies.

Regardless of fact or fiction, wife bonuses, Birkin bags and uptown real estate always make for great entertainment.