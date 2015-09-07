Prince-Themed Skate Party Continues Lola Star’s Fun On Wheels

Purple Rain is forecast for Brooklyn this Friday, as the LeFrak Center at Lakeside parties like it’s 1999 with Lola Star’s Prince-themed Dreamland Roller Disco party.

The party planner and entrepreneur (she’s famous in Coney Island for her boardwalk boutiques) continues her weekly summer skate party series at the Prospect Park rink, where themes have ranged from Hair Metal to The Great Gatsby.

With costume contests, cyr wheels and LED Hula Hoop performers gliding around skaters, Star’s vision has garnered a reputation for offering some of the most fun you can have on wheels.

“I grew up in the ’80s at the roller disco,” Star told amNY. “Many of my dreams were born at Skate World in Troy, Michigan.”

Moving to New York in 1998, she became a part of the club scene and found heroes in city nightlife icons Johnny Dynell and Chi Chi Valenti.

Inspired by the rave scene and wanting to put her own twist on it, Star soon started throwing roller disco events in Coney Island.

Since Star began working with Lakeside last year, her parties have become elaborate, often sellout events.

“There’s something about music and movement and being in costume that’s so liberating and transports you into this magical dreamworld,” Star said.

With this being the fourth Prince-themed roller disco party she’s thrown, Star knows just how much the Purple One means to his fans. “People have a deep, deep connection to Prince,” she said. “[With his music] you can live out your different fantasies.”

Star also attributes the dreamlike nature of her parties to being at Lakeside. “It is a magical environment. The rink is beautiful,” Star said. “They just renovated it, so it’s just gorgeous … We’re so lucky to have it.”