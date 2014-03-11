Robin Thicke to perform at Express in Times Square

How do you make a three-story Express store in Times Square even flashier? Bring Robin Thicke in, of course.

The “Blurred Lines” singer will headline the store’s grand opening celebration on March 25, along with plenty of prizes and gift card giveaways.

Thicke, who performed at Madison Square Garden last week, has made his concert circuit a public plea to wife Paula Patton as of late. The high school sweethearts announced a split last month, and although Thicke claims he wants her back, he was spotted around NYC looking quite comfortable without his wedding band on Friday, Us Weekly reported.