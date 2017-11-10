Gwen Stefani is set to perform under the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree later this month during the annual lighting ceremony, NBC announced this week.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer is among six artists on the preliminary lineup, with others set to be announced this month. She’ll be joined by Billboard chart-topping country artist Brett Eldredge, Tony- and Grammy-winning performer Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”), Pentatonix, country singer Jennifer Nettles, and classical/pop trio The Tenors.

The “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” tree lighting special will be hosted by “Today” anchors Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

The tree will be lit at Rock Center at 7 p.m., one hour before the artists are scheduled to take to the stage at West 48th and West 51st streets. This year’s tree is a 75-foot-tall, 80-year-old Norway spruce from State College, Pennsylvania. It’ll be adorned with more than 50,000 LED lights.

The special will air on NBC Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.