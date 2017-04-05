Rooftop Cinema Club’s 2017 lineup includes ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Hidden Figures,’ more

Spring might be taking its sweet time to show up in New York City, but we’re already dreaming of summer nights with the Rooftop Cinema Club’s 2017 lineup announced Wednesday.

Moviegoers have the choice of two different film experiences, each under the stars: atop Hell’s Kitchen’s Yotel, which features dining options from Green Fig, or over in Brooklyn at Bushwick’s Office Ops, where it’s a BYO drinks affair.

As for the movies, it’s an eclectic mix. “La La Land,” “Moonlight,” “Hidden Figures” and more from this year’s Oscars are dotted throughout the lineup, as are Hollywood classics such as “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and Hitchcock’s “Rear Window.”

Revisit the original 1991 Disney animation of “Beauty and the Beast” on the big screen, or check out iconic hits “Top Gun,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Do the Right Thing,” among others.

The season kicks off May 3 — head to rooftopcinemaclub.com for the full schedule and ticketing info.