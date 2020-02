Volunteer to mulch, paint or otherwise clean up the Bronx’s only public beach.

Get tickets to see Jenny from the block in concert by helping to clean up Orchard Beach.

The first 150 volunteers to sign up to help clean up the Bronx’s only public beach will receive tickets to see Jennifer Lopez perform there live on June 4.

Projects include mulching, weeding and painting. Cleanup day is scheduled for May 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The State Farm Neighborhood Sesssions concert series is giving away the tickets in gratitude for help cleaning up the shoreline.

Sign up here.