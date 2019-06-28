An upcoming interactive exhibit featuring the best of "Seinfeld" will take you back to the '90s.

The "Seinfeld Experience," coming to NYC this fall, promises to bring the sitcom favorite back to life with recreated sets and interactive exhibits that'll let visitors relive memorable moments.

Though "Seinfeld" is one of the most iconic New York City-set shows of its time, Jerry Seinfeld himself is both baffled and intrigued by the continued interest.

"Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the 'Seinfeld Experience,' ” the actor said in a statement. “Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly '90s TV show."

The exhibit is a collaboration between Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Superfly, the production company behind premiere events like Bonnaroo and Clusterfest.

This nostalgia-fueled experience is set to boast memorabilia from the show including costumes, props and a retail store offering limited edition and exclusive merchandise.

Seinfeld’s infamous catchphrases are a key component, of course, with the exhibit's official website teasing favorites like, “Because important things go in a case,” or, “It’s all puffy."

"Since it premiered back in 1989, 'Seinfeld' has been a cultural touchstone for so many,” Peter Van Roden, Senior Vice President of Global Themed Entertainment said in a statement. “And we hope that through this experience, fans will be able to relive their favorite moments."

With the 30-year anniversary of the show landing on July 5, the announcement of the "revival" experience comes just in time to celebrate. But the attraction isn’t all about the past, it also teases never-before-seen content and — in the spirit of modernity — you can follow the "Seinfeld Experience" on Instagram.

The "Seinfeld Experience" is projected to remain open seven days a week starting this fall. Tickets will be available in the coming months through February 2020 on the "Seinfeld Experience" website.

"Seinfeld," starring Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander, aired nine seasons on NBC between 1989 and 1998. You can re-watch now on Hulu.