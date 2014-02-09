Shia LaBeouf walks out of news conference, wears paper bag on head

Shia LaBeouf has apparently had enough of fame — and the media. The increasingly unpredictable actor wore a paper bag …

The increasingly unpredictable actor wore a paper bag over his head to the Berlin premiere of his flick “Nymphomaniac” on Sunday, and also walked out of a related news conference after answering only one question.

The brown paper bag read “I am not famous anymore” — a phrase the 27-year-old actor has been repeating on Twitter for the past month. Along with the bag, LaBeouf rocked a sleek black tuxedo.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf answered one question, about the many sex scenes in Lars von Trier’s film, at the movie’s news conference.

“When the seagulls follow the trawler, it’s because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea. Thank you very much,” said LaBeouf, according to THR, before suddenly making his exit. That reportedly is a line from French soccer star Eric Cantona, as said in the movie “Looking for Eric.”

LaBeouf has been accused of plagiarism recently.