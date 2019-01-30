The final panel for a Village geek haven is coming next month.

St. Mark's Comics will close its doors for good in February after nearly 36 years of business, a post on the shop's Facebook page confirms.

Mitch Cutler, of the East Village comic shop staple, says he's closing because of several factors that made it harder to keep the store afloat. It's time, he says, to end on a good note.

"It is exceptionally difficult to run a retail store in the city of New York," he tells amNewYork by phone. "I am having my Danny Glover moment."

The store at 11 St. Mark's Place opened in May of 1983 and sells a wide variety of comics and pop culture related items, such as figurines and trading cards. Gathering a cultlike customer base of readers over the years, news of the looming closure is already being dubbed a "sad day" for the city by fans. More than 100 comments flooded the Facebook announcement post, with many recalling their fondest memories of the shop.

"I moved to the EV in 1992 and your store was among my regular haunts. Mitch, you introduced me to so many great titles ('Planetary') and 20 years later you helped my niece Madeleine Piechocki-Cannet learn about comics. Blessings to you for all your efforts," Jackson Heights resident Kimberly Brown writes.

Comic Brian Michael Bendis, who co-created the "Jessica Jones" Marvel character, tweets that he's left "gutted" by the announcement. "I salute you @StMarksComicsNYC you've been amazing to my pals and i for our entire careers and always a delight when we stopped by. go there and enjoy them while you can," he writes.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Acknowledging the strong customer loyalty the shop has developed, Cutler recalls a somber moment when a customer came in the day after the Sept. 11 attacks, still thrilled to find the latest comic issues were on sale.

"In light of what was going on, comics was a minor thing, but people were looking for any type of stability they could count on after the whole world turned upside down," he says.

The store will have a closeout sale starting Wednesday and will work to make sure any customers with lingering issues, such as credit, are taken care of before the store closes for good, which Cutler says will be "at the end of February."