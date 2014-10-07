Stephen Collins under investigation by NYPD in alleged molestation case

The NYPD said it’s investigating allegations that “7th Heaven” actor Stephen Collins molested underage girls on several occasions.

Collins, who recently turned 67, told his ex-wife Faye Grant in 2012 that he exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl from New York City years before and later recounted the story to a California therapist, TMZ.com reported Tuesday.

Grant recorded the session, which is legal in California, where he discussed the alleged encounters with several girls in full detail and the audio was leaked to the gossip site.

Collins resigned from the SAG-AFTRA board Tuesday and the Up TV network pulled reruns of “7th Heaven,” a family drama where Collins played a minister patriarch, from its lineup. The actor was also dropped from the film, “Ted 2,” in which he’d been set to appear, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Collins tells the therapist that it happened “a couple of times,” according the audio, TMZ reported.

Collins’ representative didn’t return messages for comment. He and Grant divorced in 2012 after 27 years of marriage and had a daughter.

The NYPD told amNewYork a formal complaint against the actor was filed and the Manhattan Special Victims Unit is on the case. Cops wouldn’t divulge more information but TMZ reported that the police are in possession of the tape and flew officers to Los Angeles to interview Grant.

TMZ also claimed there are at least three victims and one of them is a relative of Collins’ first wife, Marjorie Weinman.