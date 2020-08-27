SummerStage Anywhere teams up with Amazon Music to host new series of livestream performances

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere is partnering with Amazon Music to host a series of one-of-a-kind performances that you can watch from the comfort of your home.

The livestream series will feature artists and performers in genres that deeply represent New York and SummerStage, including Hip-Hop, Latin, and Global, Jazz. The performances are free to the public.

The series officially kicked off on Aug. 25 with a performance from Bronx born hip-hop producer and DJ Pete Rock with live jazz band the Soul Brothers. The series of exclusive 90-minute performances will take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST through Oct. 13 on the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

The next show will take place on Sept. 1. The show, entitled Solidarity for Sanctuary, will feature a Latinx lineup including Carla Morrison, iLe, Alaina Castillo, Lido Pimienta, Nitty Scott, Kaina, Linda Diaz. More artists will be announced at a later date.

Solidarity for Sanctuary is an organization that started as a series of benefit concerts in 2017 founded by artist manager and activist Doris Muñoz to raise funds for her family’s immigration fees. Sanctuary has now grown into an organization that continues to uplift the immigrant and BIPOC community by amplifying the voices of immigrant communities through the power of music, advocacy, and the arts.

For more information and a full schedule of programming, visit SummerStageAnywhere.org.