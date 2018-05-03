In “Sweetbitter,” most of the action takes place in a fictional Manhattan restaurant, which was a set in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. But the new TV show, which premieres May 6 on Starz, did film on location in NYC. Here are some spots that make a cameo:

Oslo Coffee Roasters

In the first episode, Tess finds out she got a job at the restaurant when she checks her email on an old-school Macintosh desktop at the Williamsburg coffee shop. (328 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn)

M1-5 Lounge

Home Bar, the fictional post-work hangout of the restaurant crew that first makes its appearance in episode 2, is in reality this TriBeCa bar. (52 Walker St., Manhattan)

Café D’Alsace

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In episode 4, Tess explores her budding wine interest with a glass of merlot at an unnamed restaurant — which in real life is this Upper East Side French spot. (1695 Second Ave., Manhattan)

Yee Li

When Tess meets up with the crew after their shift in episode 4, they get a late-night Sichuan meal at this Chinatown spot. (1 Elizabeth St., Manhattan)

Good Room

During a drama- and drug-filled episode 5, the crew rages at a club, which in real life is this Greenpoint space. (98 Meserole Ave., Brooklyn)

122 W. 22nd St.

The restaurant scenes were primarily filmed on-set, but for exterior shots, like in episode 5, the show shot outside this Flatiron building, whose ground floor was until recently the longtime home of décor company American Foliage.