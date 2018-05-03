Entertainment ‘Sweetbitter’ filming locations in NYC: Sichuan in Chinatown, Williamsburg coffee shop and more You might recognize the restaurant exterior walking in Flatiron. This make-out sesh was filmed outside Yee Li in Chinatown. Photo Credit: Starz By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Updated May 3, 2018 6:03 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email In “Sweetbitter,” most of the action takes place in a fictional Manhattan restaurant, which was a set in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. But the new TV show, which premieres May 6 on Starz, did film on location in NYC. Here are some spots that make a cameo: Oslo Coffee Roasters In the first episode, Tess finds out she got a job at the restaurant when she checks her email on an old-school Macintosh desktop at the Williamsburg coffee shop. (328 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn) M1-5 Lounge Home Bar, the fictional post-work hangout of the restaurant crew that first makes its appearance in episode 2, is in reality this TriBeCa bar. (52 Walker St., Manhattan) Café D’Alsace In episode 4, Tess explores her budding wine interest with a glass of merlot at an unnamed restaurant — which in real life is this Upper East Side French spot. (1695 Second Ave., Manhattan) Yee Li When Tess meets up with the crew after their shift in episode 4, they get a late-night Sichuan meal at this Chinatown spot. (1 Elizabeth St., Manhattan) Good Room During a drama- and drug-filled episode 5, the crew rages at a club, which in real life is this Greenpoint space. (98 Meserole Ave., Brooklyn) 122 W. 22nd St. The restaurant scenes were primarily filmed on-set, but for exterior shots, like in episode 5, the show shot outside this Flatiron building, whose ground floor was until recently the longtime home of décor company American Foliage. By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.