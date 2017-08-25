Taylor Swift will release ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ music video at VMAs Sunday

Brace yourself for a new Taylor Swift when the signer debuts her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video this weekend.

Swift — who blatantly states the old her is “dead” in the new track’s lyrics — will premiere the video for her first single off “Reputation” during the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night, the network said Friday. The singer is absent from the show’s current list of performers (Ed Sheehan, DNCE, Lorde, Demi Lovato, among others), but her new release opens the door for her to make a potential impromptu appearance.

Swift released a teaser clip from the video early Friday morning, finally giving us a little glimpse into why she wiped out her social media accounts last week and flooded them with videos of snakes. A fierce Swift is seen wearing dark, heavy eye makeup and sitting on what appears to be a throne — a far cry from her “Shake it Off” days, but a bit reminiscent of the fiery ending to her “Bad Blood” video. And then there are, of course, snakes. Maroon and gold slithery reptile rings are wrapped around Swift’s fingers.

The new album, set to be released Nov. 10, draws attention to Swift’s reputation, called into question over the years by the media following breakups, celebrity feuds (cough, cough: Kanye) and the reported fall out of her famed squad. The new track does exactly that.

Almost immediately after its release Thursday, fans began to speculate if there was a connection between the “Look What You Made Me Do” lyrics and her ongoing feud with Kanye West. One particular line in the opening has some Swifties convinced.

“‘I don’t like your tilted stage’ the tea is real guys #TaylorSwiftisback,” Twitter user Karla Mosqueda tweeted alongside a photo of Kanye on the floating tilted stage he used during his Saint Pablo tour.

The Swift/Kanye argument created out of the rapper’s 2009 MTV Video Music Awards mic grabbing stunt created one of today’s beefiest celebrity feuds, one that the duo can’t seem to put to rest eight years later.

Whether or not the “Look What You Made Me Do” video alludes to any other Kanye-related drama is yet to be determined, but fans are sure to keep their eyes peeled during its VMAs reveal.

The VMAs will be broadcast live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. at 8 p.m. Oh, and to add more fuel to the fire, the ceremony will be hosted by Katy Perry, another celeb Swift has been known to have ongoing beef with.