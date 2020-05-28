The Strand brings book discussions online to Facebook and Zoom for readers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A beloved Manhattan book store is bringing their events online for New Yorkers to enjoy.

The Strand Book Store is offering a series of online book discussion events with authors that can be streamed to the public. Many of their events will be free to the public on Facebook Live and Zoom simultaneously, however some are ticketed and will be available on Zoom.

Some featured events include:

June 2: Matt Ortile + Bowen Yang: The Groom Will Keep His Name (ticketed)

June 4: Nicole Byer: #VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE (ticketed)

June 10: Stephanie Kelton + David Cay Johnston: The Deficit Myth (free)

July 9: Shayla Lawson: This is Major (free)

July 10: Capricia Penavic Marshall + Hillary Rodham Clinton: Protocol (ticketed)

All upcoming events, unless otherwise noted, will begin at 7 p.m. EST. The Strand encourages all participants, if they would like to purchase any books discussed, to support the authors and local bookstores by purchasing the books through The Strand.