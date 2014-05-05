‘The Veronica Mars Movie,’ ‘Son of Batman’ — DVD and Blu-ray highlights

‘The Veronica Mars Movie’

I’m a longtime preacher of the awesomeness of “Veronica Mars,” and this movie is another fine installment of the series. Crowdfunded by fans on Kickstarter, the film brings back Kristen Bell and the rest of the original crew, with Veronica trying to clear her old boyfriend who is accused of murder. Here’s hoping that fans of other cult favorite series will get an opportunity to put their money where their mouths are and crowdfund more films. A “Chuck” movie, anyone? (DVD, $28.98; Blu-ray, $14.99)’Son of Batman’

Based on a 2006 Batman story by writer Grant Morrison and artist Andy Kubert, this film follows the Dark Knight and his new sidekick, the former assassin Damian … his preteen son. (DVD, $19.98; DVD Special Edition or Blu-ray/DVD combo, $24.98)’Honeymooners:

Classic 39 Episodes’

‘Andy Griffith Show: Complete First Season’

‘I Love Lucy: Ultimate Season One’

Three classic series from the golden age of television debut on Blu-ray with these collections. Packed with special features and now in hi-def, these shows have passed the test of time and remain funny, classic entertainment. And with 39 episodes of “The Honeymooners” in your possession, you can pretend it’s New Year’s all year long with a daylong marathon, just like on WPIX/11.

(Blu-ray, $129.99 each)’The Art of the Steal’

Kurt Russell and Matt Dillon star in this decent art heist flick. As long as you don’t go in expecting “Ocean’s 11,” you’ll have a fun time. (DVD, $24.98; Blu-ray, $29.99)TV on DVD

‘China Beach: Season 3′(DVD, $29.98)’Little House on the Prairie: Season 2’

(DVD, $29.98)’Rookie Blue: Season 4′(DVD, $39.98)’The Story of the Jews with Simon Schama’

(DVD, $29.99)’Transformers Energon: The Complete Series'(DVD, $44.99)