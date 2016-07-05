‘The Warriors’ is set for TV adaptation by the Russo brothers: Report

“The Warriors” will “come out to play,” but this time on television.

According to an exclusive report on Deadline.com, the cult classic film is being adapted by the brothers Anthony and Joseph V. Russo, best known for directing the two recent “Captain America” movies and for their work on the series “Arrested Development.” The duo are creating the one-hour drama with Paramount TV and Hulu, according to Deadline. Writer Frank Baldwin is involved and the Russo’s will direct the pilot. No other directors have been announced.

“The Warriors,” released in 1979 and directed by Walter Hill, depicted street gangs over the course of one night in New York City. The Warriors gang is framed for murder, and to avoid other gangs, they ride the subway and roam empty streets. The cult-classic film is widely loved.

The adaptation will “honor the original film,” according to Deadline, but will also add “its own unique brand of grit, pulp, sex and violence.”

The report did not say when “The Warriors” might debut.