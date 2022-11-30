amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Dec. 2-4

Friday, Dec. 2

Wool Needle Felting: December Make-Along- Stressed after a long week at work? Come learn to wool felt at NYC Resistor. This workshop is for beginners and those with experience alike, featuring directions, patterns, tools and materials. Tickets are $15 and cover different colors of wool, fun accessories for the created creature and all felting tools. They can be purchased on eventbrite.com. The workshop begins at 6:30 p.m. and extends until 9:30 p.m. Vaccines are required and masks are mandatory. 87 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Portrait Practice- Want to relax and create art while also having the tools to make a unique holiday gift? Come to Greenbelt Recreation Center and learn how to paint a portrait! Artists of all skill levels are encouraged to attend, providing pre-done drawings to paint for newer artists. Artist Sara O’Brien is teaching step-by-step in this class. Tickets are free and can be reserved here. The class begins at 6 p.m. and goes until about 7 p.m. 501 Brielle Avenue, Staten Island

Saturday, Dec. 3

Winter Wonder Weekend at the Garden- Come get into the spirit of the holidays at Winter Wonder Weekend at the Queens Botanical Garden! There’s a myriad of activities to enjoy for the whole family from ice sculpture carving, tree lighting, a meet and greet with Santa, tree lighting and tour, a menorah display and storytime. There’s no shopping shortage with the holiday market and bar, featuring local vendors and seasonal drinks. Tickets are free and can be registered for in advance on eventbrite.com. The event is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 43-50 Main Street, Queens

Sutton Pop-Up Market- Looking for a pop-up to pop into this weekend? Come to the Sutton Pop-up market in Greenpoint! A combination of holiday market and arts show, one can support local artists and small businesses while crossing off gifts on their list. Vendors include vintage, jewelry, ceramics, tattoo artists, art and more. The market opens at 2 p.m. and goes on until 8 p.m., with a live DJ from 4 p.m. until close. Entry is free and open to the public. 100 Sutton Street, Brooklyn

My Hero Cozy Cafe- Calling all anime fans! My Hero Cozy Cafe is a cosplay cafe and immersive experience for fans of the anime My Hero Academia. The cafe features couches, workers dressed as classic characters, video games, holiday-themed activities, new friends, a hot cocoa bar and more. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased here. Cost includes 3 snack tickets, 2 hot cocoa tickets and access to the lounge. The cafe is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., but entry is only permitted for one hour per ticket. 1017 Home Street, Bronx

Sunday, Dec. 4

New York Theatre Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker- Come to a free performance of The Nutcracker by the acclaimed New York Theatre Ballet! Set to Tchaikovsky’s score, this holiday ballet is a season staple. The performance is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., but attendees must be checked in before 12:30 p.m. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance on eventbrite.com. Pre-performance ballet classes for children 5-8 are available 2 hours pre-performance and let them dance on stage! 230 Vesey Street, Manhattan

Artist Talk and Walk with Athena LaTocha- Come reflect on death and art before hopping back into the work week. Artist Athena LaTocha is doing a discussion on her collection of sculptures on display at Green-Wood cemetery, The Remains of Winter. All works are made of trees that grew at Green-Wood, entangling it with its history. Registration is required for free tickets, which can be done here. The discussion takes place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. 500 25th Street, Brooklyn