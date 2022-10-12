amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Oct. 14-16

Friday, Oct. 14

The Manhattan Vintage Show- Tired of seeing fast fashion microtrends overtaking style? Want some new unique vintage pieces? The Manhattan Vintage Show features over 90 fashion dealers covering all decades between the 20th and 21st centuries and is the longest-running vintage show in NYC. Food and drink will be available throughout the day in addition to an onsite tailor to make sure new pieces fit perfectly. Tickets begin at $15.08 with a student discount and can be purchased on eventbrite.com. 125 West 18th Street, Manhattan

Movie Night at the Garden: Little Shop of Horrors- Join Queen’s Botanical Garden for a showing of the classic Little Shop of Horrors! While the movie focuses on Seymour and the carnivorous plant Audrey II, there will also be a featured demonstration of carnivorous plants in real life. The movie starts at 8 p.m., the plant demo will begin at 7:15 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to buy tickets here beforehand, which cover admission into the gardens. Discounts for students, seniors and those with disabilities are available. 43-50 Main St, Queens

Saturday, Oct. 15

Broadcast Bash- The inaugural Broadcast Bash is a night of music and arts put on by Pioneer Works Broadcast, a radical thinking media company compiled of essays, narrative journalism, video and more. The event is headlined by acclaimed iconic musician Swamp Dogg, and joined by prose by Elvia Wilk and Eileen Myles, DJ music by Black Helmet and Chances With Wolves and double bass by Cole Davis. In addition to the musical and arts components, telescopes are available in the garden and Joey Frank will be talking about astrology. The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is free to the public with an optional donation. 159 Pioneer Street, Brooklyn

Fall Bird Walks with NYC Audubon- Bird walks are back at the Queen’s Botanical Garden this Fall! In partnership with the NYC Audubon, the walks will cover the species of diverse birds that populate the gardens as well as how the gardens provide shelter, water and food for the birds. The walk will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The walk is free with paid park entry— membership options are available. 43-50 Main St, Queens

Hispanic & Latinx Heritage @ NYPL Presents: Artist Olga Correa- The New York Public Library is hosting graffiti artist Olga Correa for a talk and demonstration as part of their Hispanic and Latinx Heritage series. Correa was born in the Bronx and has lived there since; most of her art focuses on lived experience and emphasized feminine elements in the graffiti style. Her art has appeared in AAA3A, James Top NYC Graffiti Center, Chicago’s ARI’s Art Space and much more. The talk is free to the public and will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 985 Morris Park Avenue, The Bronx

Sunday, Oct. 16

Plant Therapy: Potting and Painting- Come relax this weekend and paint a plant pot! Adanne Bookstore is hosting plant therapy, which connects back to “Biophilia”, the concept that humans are genetically connected to nature and plants. One can pot and paint from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets cost $23.05 and can be bought on eventbrite.com. Cost includes plant, plant pot, potting supplies and painting supplies. 234 Water Street, Brooklyn

Writing the Land – Poetry Readings and Book Signing– Writing the Land and the Prospect Park Alliance partnered up for an event featuring poetry readings and signings– work about Prospect Park itself. Black poet Rachelle Parker and Native American poets Michaeline Picaro and Opalanietet will be featured along with other national and local poets. Readings and events will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 101 East Drive, Brooklyn