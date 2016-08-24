Battle of Brooklyn’s 240th commemoration will take you back to the Revolution

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You may not know, but the first battle of the American Revolution after the signing of the Declaration of Independence may have been fought in your own backyard.

The Battle of Brooklyn took place on Aug. 27, 1776, on land that is now part of Green-Wood cemetery in what is now Greenwood Heights. The Green-Wood Historic Fund plans take you back in time to the battle in a day-long, family friendly event this Sunday.

The commemoration will feature drills, reenactments of Continental Line regiments, a parade and ceremony to honor those who fought in the battle.

All Battle of Brooklyn events are free, except for a 10 a.m. trolley tour that is currently sold out.

For more information on the 240th commemoration, visit green-wood.com/toursevents.