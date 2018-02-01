Black History Month: Celebrate in NYC with tours, talks and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Here are music, art exhibits, talks and more events going on during the month of February throughout NYC to celebrate Black History Month.

FEB 1

African-Americans in TV

This interactive exhibit at the Paley Center shines the spotlight on “African-American Achievements in Television.” Runs through February; free, Paley Center for Media, 25 W. 52nd St., Manhattan, paleycenter.org

FEB. 2

Fight the Power: Black Superheroes on Film

From Blade to Foxy Brown, black superheroes have rocked the big screen for decades. Explore the history of black heroism in this series, which features 28 films. Continues until Feb. 18. Various times and dates; $15; BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, bam.org

FEB. 3

Target First Saturday

Celebrate artists and activists from the African diaspora at the Brooklyn Museum. This event features poetry readings, musical performances, a screening of “Whose Streets?” and a talk with the curator of “One Basquiat.” 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m., free; Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, brooklynmuseum.org

FEB. 4

The Drum Major Instinct

At the Brooklyn Public Library, actress Samira Wiley of “The Handmaid’s Tale” will perform “The Drum Major Instinct,” the final sermon Martin Luther King Jr. gave 50 years ago. Seating is limited, so register beforehand. Sun., 2-4 p.m., free; Brooklyn Public Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, bklynlibrary.org

FEB. 10

Black Gotham Experience

Learn about the early African-American communities that settled in New Amsterdam, Weeksville and Seneca Village at this free all-day event at the Museum of the City of New York. There will also be a panel discussion, a community fair and a scavenger hunt. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free; Museum of the City of New York, 220 Fifth Ave., Manhattan, mcny.org

FEB. 12

Book talk with Cheryl Wills

Head to the Brooklyn Historical Society to hear from author Cheryl Wills, who tells the tale of how her great-great-great-grandfather escaped slavery. 6:30 p.m., $10-$12; Brooklyn Historical Society, Brooklyn, brooklynhistory.org

FEB. 13

Harlem Renaissance exhibit

Get a peek inside the New York Public Library’s archival collection on Alain L. Locke, the architect of the Harlem Renaissance at this Q&A session with the collection’s curators. 1 p.m., free; Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd., Manhattan, nypl.org

ON-GOING

‘King in New York’

See images of MLK’s civil rights work in New York from the 1950s to 1968 at this exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York. Daily through June 1. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Ave., Manhattan, mcny.org

Sculptures honoring legends

From Duke Ellington in Central Park to Harriet Tubman in Manhattan, visit all of the statues in New York parks that are dedicated to trailblazing African-Americans. 24/7, free; various locations, nycgovparks.org/art-and-antiquities/monuments/black-history-month