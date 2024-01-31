Here are some Black History Month events to check out in NYC next month

Black History Month starts tomorrow and commemorates the history and achievements of African Americans in the United States.

Here are just a handful of events that are celebrating Black History Month in New York City this year.

Nordstrom Black-Owned Brands Pop-up

To celebrate Black History Month, Nordstrom’s NYC flagship is setting up a pop-up shop that is highlighting Black-owned businesses. Participating brands include Agbobly, CLR, Harlem Candle Co, Goodee, Sweet July and so many more.

When: Feb. 1 through March 3

Where: Nordstrom NYC Flagship, 225 W 57th St., Manhattan

Queens Central Library Concert: Cicely Tyson School Performing Arts Choir

The Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts High School Choir is taking the stage to sing an array of genres, including chamber, choral, jazz, spiritual, and gospel. This concert is free to the public.

When: Feb. 1, 6 p.m.

Where: Queens Central Library, 8911 Merrick Blvd. Jamaica, Queens

“We Rise at Dawn”: A Queer Black History Month Exhibition

Organized by The Brown Gaze Club, a Black queer woman-led community organization, “We Rise at Dawn” celebrates powerful artworks across multiple mediums that explore race, gender and more. This event will kick off the exhibition and offer refreshments to those who swing through. Tickets are donation-based with a $1 minimum,

When: Feb. 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Bed-Stuy Art House, 198a Lewis Ave., Brooklyn

KFF Black History Month Symposium “Celebrating Films That Heal”

This year’s Kwanzaa Film Festival’s “Films That Heal” is here to immerse audiences in powerful films that aim to heal, educate, and inspire change. Throughout the symposium, guests will be engaged in deep discussions with renowned filmmakers, industry professionals and film enthusiasts alike.

When: Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: The Forum at Columbia University, 601 West 125th St., Manhattan

Black History Month Movie Night

Hosted by the NYU Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service’s Black Student Association, come settle in for a special free Black History Month Movie Night. Head over to the Instagram page @bsawagner and click the link in the LinkTree to vote on which movie will be shown. All are welcome!

When: Feb. 9, 6 p.m.

Where: NYU Puck Building, 295 Lafayette Street Mulberry Conference Room, Manhattan

Black History Month: Audre Lorde

One of the many NYC Parks Department events this month, the Urban Park Rangers will lead the Audre Lorde Walk at Silver Lake and invite those participating to honor the poet by creating poetry inspired by the world around them.

When: Feb. 10, 11 a.m.

Where: Forest Avenue and Silver Lake Park Road in Silver Lake Park, Staten Island

Drunk Black History

For the 21+ crowd, Drunk Black History returns for a special Black History Month edition. Comedians will become Black historical figures who will finally get their due through drunk anecdotes on the stage. Tickets are $24.05 on Eventbrite.com.

When: Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St., Manhattan

Black History Month: Herbal Brews, Hues and Maya Angelou

Poetry and tea? A winning combo! Come by Crotona Park for a cup of hot tea while enjoying poetry by Maya Angelou.

When: Feb. 11, 1 p.m.

Where: Crotona Nature Center in Crotona Park, Crotona Park East and Charlotte Street, Bronx

Talking About Race Matters: Headwraps of African Women in America

The importance of hair in Black communities goes back generations. Cheyney McKnight will give a lecture on headwraps found among both free and enslaved African Americans while also exploring the cultural and historical significance of hairstyles as well as how headwraps changed from region to region.

When: Feb. 14, 6 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Made in Harlem Film Series

This series of films, talks, and seminars on the legacy of the groundbreaking Harlem institution The Lafargue Clinic. Some upcoming showings include “Black Skin White Mask” (Feb. 15), “What’s Happening in Harlem?” (Feb. 22), and “Dope is Death” (Feb. 23).

When: Multiple dates

Where: Maysles Documentary Center, 343 Malcolm X Blvd., Manhattan

Hands-on History: Black History & Literature Book Giveaway

Knowledge is power. Swing by the King Manor Museum for some free books dedicated to Black history and literature. There are books ranging in audiences from babies up to adults.

When: Feb. 17, 1 — 4 p.m.

Where: King Manor Museum in Rufus King Park, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, Queens

Black History Month: Brooklyn and the Abolitionist Movement

The Urban Park Rangers will be leading a walk and discussing Brooklyn’s significant history in the abolitionist movement.

When: Feb. 18, 11 a.m.

Where: Corner of Furman and Old Fulton Streets in Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1, Brooklyn

Black History Paint Night with Trivia

Ideal for children, January Harriet will lead an art class in which you’ll create a piece celebrating African American contributions to art. Those who join will also participate in a trivia challenge.

When: Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Multi-Use Room in Alfred E. Smith Recreation Center, 80 Catherine St., Manhattan

Release Your Inner Creative Open Mic: Black History Month Edition!

Unleash your inner creative at this special open mic at BK Commons! This event calls for any and all poets, singers, rappers, and storytellers to lift up their voices. Plus, a DJ will be spinning hits all night long and food from Escovitch Fusion.

When: Feb. 22, 7 p.m.

Where: BK Commons, 495 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn

Black History Month Experience 2024

Honor Black history, culture, and community at this experience. This event will be full of opportunities to give back, educate yourself and be inspired by what is going on around you. Admission is $17.85.

When: Feb. 24, 12 p.m.

Where: Flatbush Central Caribbean Marketplace x Mangrove FC, 2123 Caton Ave., Brooklyn

Black History Month: Historic Black Women of Harlem

In this outdoor event. the Urban Park Rangers will guide and teach eventgoers about some of the Black women who contributed to the Harlem community. It;s free to join, wear your good walking shoes!

When: Feb. 25, 1 p.m.

Where: 135th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in St. Nicholas Park, Manhattan

Black History Month: Celebrating Black Advocacy

Join the Office of the Public Advocate to celebrate Black advocacy in New York City.

When: Feb. 26, 6 p.m.

Where: The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building, 1 Centre St., Manhattan

Have an event to share? Send your submissions to [email protected].