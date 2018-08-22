Dorm room essentials for the NYC undergrad

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you — or someone you know — is headed to college in New York City, it’s time to start shopping for products to help ace those classes and to be more comfortable in the new environment.

Here are some essentials to bring to a dorm room in the city that never sleeps.

Noise-canceling headphones

Block out the sounds of the city while you’re walking to class or studying with a pair of noise-canceling headphones, like Beats by Dre’s Beats Studio3 Wireless. They’re hefty enough that they’re harder to lose than a pair of Apple earpods. Bonus: They’ll keep your ears warm in the winter. ($349.95; beatsbydre.com)

Book light

Read late into the night without disturbing your sleeping roommate with a book light. They are also a nice way to brighten gloomy dorm rooms with overhead lights. Popular options include this clip-on model by LuminoLite, available on Amazon. ($13.95; amazon.com)

Eye mask

An eye mask like the kind they hand out on red-eye flights is indispensable for falling asleep when your roommate is still up studying. They’re also great if you’re not used to the city lights that can stream through the blinds at all hours. Find a fun graphic pair by Kikkerland at Bed Bath & Beyond. ($5.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Portable record player

If you’re a music fan who doesn’t feel like hauling a turntable and speakers to school, consider purchasing a low-priced portable record player like the Crosley Cruiser. You’ll be the coolest kid on the residence hall floor. ($89.95; crosleyradio.com)

Alarm clock

One of the easiest steps you can take to avoid getting too attached to your phone is to use an alarm clock so it’s not the first thing you look at in the morning. You can get an alarm clock radio for under $10 from Target, like this Capello model. ($7.99; target.com)

Portable printer

Most universities offer printing services, but if you need to print a last-minute assignment from the convenience of your own dorm, a portable printer may be a valuable investment. Save money on an older model, like the Canon Pixma iP110 wireless mobile printer. ($169.99; usa.canon.com)