East Village’s Fun City Tattoo to host its first flash weekend May 19-21

New York City’s oldest tattoo shop is hosting a weekend of flash tattoos for tattoo enthusiasts across the city.

Located at 94 St. Marks Pl., Fun City Tattoo has been a staple in Manhattan’s tattooing community since it first opened its doors in the 1980s by Jonathan Shaw. The shop is now co-owned by tattoo artist Big Steve, known for his tattoo styles, including traditional Americana, miniature work, traditional Japanese minimalism, and black and grey imagery, and multimedia artist and entrepreneur Max Starr, who works primarily in writing, visual art, and film.

“Our goal is to make our clients happy. No ego, no attitude, just a good positive mental attitude with a hint of sarcasm,” said Big Steve.

On May 19-21, Fun City Tattoo is hosting a weekend-long flash event with brand-new flash designs for customers to choose from. From 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, customers can sit down with the shop’s artists, including Tessa BX, Ryan E, Illegal Tattoos, Jesus Antonio, and Joel Baca, and get a new flash design tattooed.

Prices for flash tattoo designs will begin at $200 and up. Throughout the weekend, the shop will offer limited edition Fun City Tattoo Tees that will be available for $40.

For more information about Fun City Tattoo, visit www.funcitytattoo.com.