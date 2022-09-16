FAD Market to return to Governors Island this weekend

FAD Market at Governor’s Island is back this sunny weekend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market is free to enter and is featuring over 30 vendors, including designers, artists and other local small businesses from the city.

FAD stands for fashion, art and design and is a traveling pop-up market that changes venues throughout the year in the city. Its goal is to create a unique platform for NYC creatives and the public to interact and design the culture of the community.

Highlighted vendors of this weekend include whimsical paintings from Diana Teeter Art, Yinfan Huang’s nostalgic art, ceramics, zines, and jewelry, handmade knitted products from Lunacy Knits, handcrafted desserts from Patsy’s Rum Cakes, gorgeous eclectic jewelry from Renee Frances, intentional self-care products and essential oils from Love is Essential, and many more.

There will be no shortage of food vendors with sandwiches from Carreau Club, Mexican ice cream and confections from La NewYorkina, authentic pizza from PizzaYard and the deep history of oysters in NYC with the Real Mother Shuckers.

The market will return on Oct. 15-16 at the same location on the shady and verdant with trees King Avenue. The location is adjacent to the Yankee Pier, where the Brooklyn ferry docks for easy access. For more information and to RSVP, visit fadmarket.co.