Fitness app Studio wants to make treadmill running fun

Jason Baptiste would be the first to tell you running on a treadmill isn’t fun.

“Running on a treadmill sucks, to be point blank,” said the New York entrepreneur, who does a 5K daily. “It is incredibly boring.”

As the founder and CEO of Studio, Baptiste hopes to change that.

The iOS app offers a library of treadmill-based, audio running classes and series (like a zero to 5K). Trainers, who hail from boutique studios like Orangetheory Fitness, CityRow, Flywheel and SoulCycle, provide instruction on adjusting speed and incline.

“We think the future of content is in digital subscriptions,” said Baptiste. “We believe what Spotify and Netflix did to entertainment and movies, the same is going to happen to fitness.”

Since launching in October, Studio has added filtering (such as by length, playlist and difficulty) and walking classes based on user feedback.

Like boutique studio classes, the app features a leaderboard, so you can compete in real time against other users. Unlike them, it’s cheaper — subscriptions are as low as $8.33 a month, billed yearly.

A big influence for Studio is Peloton, an indoor cycling company that specializes in live-streamed and on-demand spinning classes. In fact, Studio’s director of content and programming, Lisa Niren, is a former head coach for Peloton. She’s helping build Studio’s class offerings and instructor base.

“Our biggest focus is to make running, walking, jogging not suck, and that is really driven by the instructors,” she said.

Unlike Peloton, which also has its own indoor exercise bike, Studio does not make any hardware. But it is partnering with a company that does: Life Fitness, which is integrating the app into its treadmills.

“We know that the personalized coaching experience is something that people are really encouraged and motivated by,” said Lauren Platt, a spokeswoman for Life Fitness, whose treadmills are common at hotels and fitness clubs such as Equinox. “Exercisers want to walk into a gym now and feel like they’re getting a customized experience.”

Studio is just one way Life Fitness has been adding more customizable, personal experiences to its 21-inch treadmill console screens. The company recently introduced Netflix and Hulu streaming, and it is soon integrating Apple GymKit, so its cardio equipment can pair with Apple Watch. Its popular Discover SE3 console also already has RunSocial, an app with virtual running routes.

Studio will be piloted at limited locations with Life Fitness treadmills starting this week.

Eventually, Studio looks to be compatible with more devices, and go off the treadmill, too.

“Right now it’s just indoor on a treadmill, but eventually we’ll expand,” Baptiste said. “Stay tuned.”

