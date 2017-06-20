Get a free Man Bun Ken doll at Brooklyn Roasting Company on Wednesday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Brooklyn coffee shop is giving away free Man Bun Ken dolls to customers who drop by donning the Barbie doll’s new hairdo.

Mattel announced the release of 15 new Ken dolls Tuesday, including one that rocks the typically hipster hairstyle. Complete with a button-down and distressed shorts, Ken comes ready for a Citi Bike ride through McCarren Park.

Brooklyn Roasting Company in Dumbo, 25 Jay St. , has teamed up with the toymaker to hand out free Kens to coffee lovers who tie back their hair and drop by for a caffeine fix on Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to a news release.

The new doll’s introduction comes after the 2016 release of three new Barbie’s – petite, tall and curvy. Naturally, Ken got a little envious of her makeover and craved a new look, too. A part of the Fashionistas doll line, Ken will soon be available in three body types (slim, broad and original) and a variety of skin tones.

“We are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager for Barbie, said in a statement.

The new Ken dolls are slated to hit shelves later this year.

With Reuters