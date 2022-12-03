Grand Central Terminal tours return after pandemic hiatus

MTA Metro-North Railroad and City Experiences announced the return of the Official Grand Central Terminal Tour, as well as the new operator of the tour, global tours and experiences provider, Walks.

Back from taking a hiatus during the pandemic, guests can embark on an official tour of the historic landmark, offering a unique perspective of one of the most recognizable train terminals in the world. The tour will be delivered by Walks’ experienced guides that have experience leading tours of landmarks around the world from the Vatican and Colosseum in Rome to The Louvre in Paris to Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia and now Grand Central Terminal in New York City.

The 90-minute tour takes visitors on a journey to discover the many treasures of the Midtown Manhattan gem and highlights how the Grand Central Terminal revolutionized travel for visitors and commuters alike. Guests are paired with an expert guide to tell the story of the rich history of the landmark, celebrating the influential people who have shaped the Terminal into a world-renowned travel hub.

“Grand Central Terminal is one of New York City’s iconic locations with a rich history that will once again be told to visitors and fellow New Yorkers alike,” said Metro-North President and LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi. “Metro-North is excited to bring tours back after a two-year pause and are confident that Walks’ storytellers will do the history of Grand Central, and all the terminal’s historical features proud.”

Hailed as a temple to the everyday commuter, the cathedral-like building was constructed in 1913 as part of the City Beautiful movement, celebrating an increasingly diverse and vibrant Manhattan. Today, the beaux-arts style building remains one of the country’s greatest architectural achievements, ranking no. 13 on the American Institute of Architecture’s list of America’s Favorite Architecture. Guests will have the opportunity to see all the major sites that make up Grand Central Terminal, including the Grand Central Market, Transit Museum, Grand Central Clock, Vanderbilt Hall, the Whispering Gallery, and the Main Concourse.

Tours showcase an intimate look at the daily routine of one of the world’s largest and busiest travel hubs and tell stories of historical characters like Cornelius Vanderbilt or Paul “Tick Tock” Kugler, who made Grand Central what it is today. After touring, guests can also take advantage of Grand Central’s various shops, restaurants and calendar of events all under the iconic roof.

SVP of Hornblower Group and President & Founder of Walks, Stephen Oddo spoke on the new venture, “Walks has always aimed to offer guests the most personal and unforgettable world-class tour opportunities that you won’t find anywhere else. You cannot find a more iconic institution in New York and in the world than Grand Central Terminal, which is rooted in such a steeped history as part of the fabric of the City. We are honored to partner with Grand Central Terminal as the official tour provider as we continue to align with renowned landmarks in key global destinations that are synonymous with our company mission of creating amazing experiences for our guests.”

Tickets are available seven days a week with tours starting at 3 p.m. Admission is $35.00 for adults and $30.00 for children. For more information visit www.cityexperiences.com or www.takewalks.com.