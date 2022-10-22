Here are some more Halloween events to check out this month in New York City

Halloween is around the corner, and New York City’s storefronts, restaurants, bars and hotels are creating spooky fun experiences for people of all ages! Bucket list stays, theater, create Halloween cocktails and so much more are available all throughout the month of October.

Here’s a look at some events you should check out this spooky season:

Month-Long Events-

The New York Marriott Marquis – Beetlejuice fans get the chance to stay in the one-of-a-kind “Beetlesuite” Stay, decor that is beautifully strange, created by the Beetlejuice The Musical design team, filled with recognizable surprises.

Royalton Rooftop Hocus Pocus Halloween– Dive-in Movies featuring the original Hocus Pocus played poolside every Friday in October, Hocus Pocus Cocktails available Oct. 10-31

Little Rebel- sip on drinks like The Walking Dead with a gummy brain garnish and The DiCaprio mixed with blood orange juice.

Saint- spooky-themed cocktails like Sol of Saint mixed with Casa del Sol.

The Cauldron- The Spooktacular Potions Experience and The Halloween Wizard Afternoon Tea Experience, a Halloween Potion Making Experience. The Cauldron also offers pumpkin carving for people of all ages, Thursday – Sunday, bring your friends and family to carve your very own pumpkin to take home.

Manhattan West’s venue Midnight Theatre – The Mingus Big Band-14-piece and Grammy Award-winning jazz band celebrates the music of legendary composer and virtuoso bassist Charles Mingus, now in his centennial year. Wednesdays starting Oct. 26

Events by Date

Oct. 22

Gansevoort Meatpacking– Hosted by the Meatpacking BID, Gansevoort Meatpacking will be partaking in Treats in the Streets, a Meatpacking District Halloween neighborhood event for all ages. Trick-or-Treaters can visit The Gansevoort for candy, and grown ups can stop at Gansevoort’s American Bistro, The Chester, for festive Halloween deals and drinks to celebrate.

Oct. 27- 31

Somewhere Nowhere– 7 Deadly Sins, an array of weekend-long parties featuring DJ performances and Halloween costumes to match from pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth.

Oct. 28

Walker Tribeca- Halloween Yappy Hour from 4 pm-7 pm, Join Walker Tribeca for the Halloween monthly Yappy Hour series at rooftop bar, Happy Be. Guests are invited to celebrate Halloween with their pups with seasonal cocktails, services from Pet Valet and a doggy costume contest.

Dream Downtown– The Gallery, Freak Show, Music by Matoma

Oct. 28- 31

Beat The Bomb– You have 1 hour to make your way out of the haunted mission with a team of 4 to 6 through 5 different hi-tech video game rooms to make you feel like you are stepping into a real life video game.

Oct. 29

Arlo SoHo’s Haunted Hotel Halloween Extravaganza – A multi-floor party with DJs, live music, burlesque performances and a 4-Hour open bar with premium spirits spanning the entire hotel with experiences on every corner.

Royalton Rooftop Hocus Pocus Halloween- Sanderson Sisters’ Soiree, Royalton Rooftop at Royalton Park Avenue Hotel invites spooky party-goers to a night of ghoulish fun with DJs and Hocus Pocus-themed cocktails.

Walker Hotel Tribeca– celebrate Halloween at Saint Tuesday for their spooky Harridan Horror Story Halloween Party. Located in the sub-cellar of the Walker Hotel Tribeca, this spooky scene is not for the faint of heart.

The Gansevoort Rooftop – Death By Disco – Dance the night away at The Gansevoort Rooftop’s Death by Disco party, featuring a set from musical artist Deleasa

RoofTop at Exchange Place- Carnival of Horrors Halloween Bash – This party will feature themed cocktails, amazing circus performers, music by DJ Wallah, and a fortune teller.

Bronx Night Market, Halloween Edition– Join the bronco Night Market at Fordham Plaza with over 50 food vendors and merchants, costumes and spooky fun for family and friends.

The Shanty- A Night of Spirits x Spirits, the Shanty Halloween Bash – Celebrate Halloween at the Shanty as they take over NYDC Distillery with brewing. dancing, photo booth, tastings and more!

Dream Downtown – an array of Halloween parties, featuring Halloween Weekend Sunset Saturdays, Sounds by Benny at PHD Lounge, Wet Tennis Halloween Party, Music by Sofi Tukker at The Gallery, Fright Night, Music by Nicky Rizz at PHD Lounge, and Heroes x Villains, Music by Stoon & Friends at The Electric Room

Oct. 29-30

South Street Seaport Museum, aboard the main deck of the historic tall ship Wavertree, docked at Pier 16 with hands-on activities, engagement stations, and creative projects for kids of all ages, even etching your favorite seasonal design into gourds aboard Wavertree.

Darling, (located on the 47th floor of Park Lane New York): Saints & Sinners, a complimentary cocktail hour (guests get one comp drink), with beats by MoreSoupPlease.

Lower East Side Book Crawl will return with discounts, free drinks and special giveaways for those who swing through.

Oct. 31

The Algonquin Hotel Pink Masquerade- celebrating Halloween with a Pink Masquerade Party that benefits the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, the night featuring live music, pink cocktails and a silent auction with exclusive memorabilia, personalized drawings by fashion artist Steve Q, an exhibition of work from esteemed artist Sandra Muss entitled “Highlighting a Vacancy” and jewelry from Gorgeous Gems Design.

Our Wicked Lady – Black Lagoon Halloween Pop-Up Bar – An immersive experience that leans into goth culture and cult horror in a chilling environment with innovative and delicious spooky cocktails.

Lagos Halloween Party– Lagos will be hosting a Halloween costume party, night of Nigerian food, lively music and spooky vibes.

Halloween on the Park – an early evening of family-friendly Halloween-inspired activities including fair games, pumpkin decorating, fall-inspired treats, face painting and more. Rose Lane will be open for drinks and full menu service.

The Annual Village Halloween Parade – The 49th year parade is returning along 6th Avenue from Canal Street to 15th Street. This year, the parade will be led by The Brass Queens, an 8-piece brass band from Brooklyn.

Nov. 1

Darling- Dia de los Muertos, where participants are able to sip specialty mezcal cocktails, feast on authentic Mexican cuisine, and enjoy surprise entertainment throughout the evening.