amNY Weekender | 9 things to do in NYC, March 18-20

Friday, March 18

American Voices, Classic and New: Join the New Amsterdam Singers for a program of American music combining old favorites and new pieces. Enjoy music by the esteemed American composer Adolphus Hailstork and new works arranged by Ron Perera. The show is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are available now, priced at $25. Broadway Presbyterian Church, 601 W 114th St, New York, NY 10025.

The Dance Floor: K-Pop with DJ Peach: In honor of Women’s History Month, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is collaborating with the Korean Cultural Center for a fun night on the dance floor. The night will feature songs from K-Pop girl groups and soloists. Be ready to hear hit songs by TWICE, BLACKPINK, ITZY, Red Velvet and many more. This event is free for both hardcore fans and the K-Pop curious and will begin at 7:30 p.m. David Rubenstein Atrium, 61 W 62nd St, New York, NY 10023.

Saturday, March 19

Montclair State University at The Met: join Montclair State’s Cali School of Music for a fast-paced concert that surveys diverse genres and exhilarating compositions. This performance showcases MSU’s premiere performance ensembles. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now, priced at $25. The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave New York, NY 10028.

Seaport Kids: Celebrate Holi: In celebration of Holi, the traditional Indian festival of colors marking the start of spring, The Seaport will host special programming for kids. They will learn how to celebrate Holi by watching an amazing puppet show, watch traditional Holi dance performances, learn how to dance in an Indian dance workshop and make their own Holi-inspired puppets. Activities begin at noon and go up to 2 p.m. This event is free for kids and their parents. The Corner, 25 Fulton St New York, NY 10038.

Irish Soda Bread Workshop: In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, learn how to make your own Irish Soda Bread. Join Historical Interpreters who will explain the history and origins of this classic quick bread, and make your own loaf to take home. The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available on the website, priced at $10. Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Theophobia, The Electric Grandmother, CHEEKY at The Bowery Electric: For those who are 21+, The Bowery is hosting a killer show that you can rock out to. NYC’s own Theophobia will take the stage with The Electric Grandmother and CHEEKY for a truly one of a kind show. Tickets start at $8.40 and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Map Room at Bowery Electric, 327 Bowery, New York, NY 10003.

Sunday, March 20

Purim @ Senesh: Join Senesh as they explore and celebrate the Jewish holiday, Purim! Activities include a puppet show of Esther Saves the Day, Purim sing-alongs, and arts and crafts. Children and grownups are encouraged to come in costume. For kids 2-8 years old from 10 a.m. to noon. This event is $5 per person at the door. Hannah Senesh Community Day School, 342 Smith St Brooklyn, NY 11231.

Annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Head to South Slope for this festive St. Patrick’s Day parade. Expect fun music, marching bands, face painting, Irish dancers and antique cars. The parade is free to enjoy for the entire family. Festivities start at 12:30 p.m. and the parade begins at Bartel-Pritchard Square, Prospect Park Southwest.

World Frog Day @ the Zoo: Jump, hop, leap on over to the Staten Island Zoo on World Frog Day! Learn from our keepers all about our frogs and how zoos around the world are working together to save endangered species of frogs! The program is from noon to 3 p.m. This event is free with Zoo admission, with prior reservation required. Staten Island Zoo, 614 Broadway, Staten Island, NY 10310.