Mother’s Day events in NYC: Movies, garden parties, yoga and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Do something special with mom this Mother’s Day this weekend. From garden parties to dance parties, here are events happening March 13 and 14 in NYC with a Mother’s Day twist.

Korean opera at Flushing Town Hall

Take mom to see the Korean chamber opera, “From My Mother’s Mother,” a tale that explores love, reconciliation and rejection. It will be performed in English with English and Korean subtitles. Sat., 7:30 p.m., $10 (FREE for students, members and mothers); 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, 718-463-7700, flushingtownhall.org

Liberty at Madison Square Garden

Cheer alongside mom as the New York Liberty takes on the San Antonio Stars, kicking off the WNBA season. Sat., 3 p.m., from $15; 4 Pennylvania Plaza, 212-465-6639, thegarden.com

Garden party at New York Botanical Garden

Blooming flowers, brunch, live music and croquet: This kid-friendly party has it all. Find games like ladder toss and giant chess, mini-golf and face painting and live music all day. A brunch is also available, or enjoy a picnic on Daffodil Hill, where there will be food trucks. Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., admission $28/adults, $25/seniors, $25/students, $12/ages 2-12 (brunch $90/adults, $50/ages 2-12, includes admission); 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, 718-817-8700, nybg.org

Movies at Alamo Drafthouse

It goes without saying that your mom would handsdown win the title of “America’s Mom.” Coming in second place is actress Dee Wallace, aka the other “America’s Mom,” who will be honored with screenings of “E.T.” and “Cujo” this Mother’s Day. “E.T.” Sun., 11 a.m., $10, “Cujo” Sun., 9:30 p.m., $12; 445 Albee Square., Downtown Brooklyn, drafthouse.com

Brunch and a show at 54 Below

Broadway stars will unite on stage with their children for “A Very Broadway Mother’s Day.” Before the show, indulge in a three-course prix fixe Mother’s Day brunch. Sun., doors open at 12:30 p.m. for brunch, show at 2:30 p.m., tickets from $45/person, brunch $50, $25/under 12; 254 W. 54th St., 54below.com/feinsteins

Flowers and mimosas at Threes Brewing

The Brooklyn brewery is hosting a flower-arranging workshop with Stems Brooklyn this Mother’s Day. Learn how to make your own arrangement in a quart-sized mason jar while sipping on mimosas in this class geared toward mothers and their offspring. Sun., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $81.66/person; 333 Douglass St., Gowanus, tickets at stemsbrooklyn.com

Dance party at Mister Sunday

Boogie with your mom at the season opener of the all-ages dance party Mister Sunday. In honor of Mother’s Day, moms who attend with their children get in for free. Sun., 3-9 p.m., tickets from $10 (FREE for moms); Nowadays, 56-06 Cooper Ave., Ridgewood, tickets at residentadvisor.net

Afternoon tea at The Plaza

Treat your mother to one of New York’s swankiest high tea services. Enjoy tea, sandwiches, scones, pastries and Champagne as you dine under the Palm Court’s stunning stained-glass ceiling. Kiddos can enjoy the Children’s Eloise Tea, too. Sun., noon-4:30 p.m., $110/person, $55/under 12; 768 Fifth Ave., 212-759-3000, theplazany.com

Yoga on the USS Baylander

Om with your yogi mom this Mother’s Day on a historic U.S. Navy ship. Y7 Studio instructor Nick Neglia will lead this hip-hop-style yoga session on the flight deck to raise money for Every Mother Counts, an organization dedicated to protecting mothers around the world. Sun., 3:30 p.m., $20 (suggested donation); West Harlem Piers, 125th and the Hudson River, eventbrite.com