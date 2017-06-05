New York Music Month: Free concerts, events to attend this June

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York Music Month will keep the city singing all month long.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) have declared June the city’s first-ever music-centric month.

With the help of Justin Kalifowitz, co-founder of NY is Music and CEO of Downtown Music Publishing, the celebration is already shaking up NYC with 30 days of free rehearsal space for local artists, walking tours, music conferences and free concerts.

“There has never been a celebration with this kind of impact in NYC,” said Kalifowitz. “There’s no month that isn’t fantastic for music … but in June, the celebration of music in the city is unparalleled and so we wanted to make sure that events were accessible for the public in order to give musicians exposure.”

To highlight the city’s diverse music scene, events will take place throughout the five boroughs.

“There is something for everyone throughout this month of music,” said Julie Menin, commissioner of the MOME. Kalifowitz and the mayor’s office are expecting to make New York Music Month an annual event.

Here’s a look at some of the can’t-miss concerts taking place during New York Music Month — oh, and they’re free.

For a full list of events visit nymusicmonth.nyc.

Make Music New York Porch Stomp

Head out to Governors Island for a festival filled with Americana and folk music, and lots of dancing. Located in the manicured Nolan Park on the North East of the Island, this concert comes with music and views. (June 17, noon, Governors Island)

Make Music New York World Block Party

Kick off the first day of summer with this musical block party celebration. Make Music New York has become NYC’s largest one-day collection of free concerts and they’re calling this celebration of music an epic street party. Musicians of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to perform and share their sound with the party. (June 21, 11 a.m., Astor Place Plaza, 51 Astor Place)

Arts, Culture & Fun: Taikoza Concert in the Park

Enjoy the mystic sounds of bamboo flutes and Taiko drums. This visual performance is rich in Japanese culture and tradition. (June 24, 4 p.m., Asser Levy Recreation Center, 392 Asser Levy Place)