Cupid’s Undie Run promises to put the ‘hilarity in charity’ for genetic disorder research

New Yorkers are willing to do a lot in just their underwear.

Residents have ridden the subway without pants, biked in the nude and also have run a race in their skivvies in the middle of winter. Cupid’s Undie Run, which is in its seventh year, is a little-known race that encourages runners to wear next to nothing as they raise money for neurofibromatosis research via Cupid’s Charity, which donates funds to the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

From whitey tighties to ridiculous onesies, participants bare their pride to make it across the finishline on the west side of Manhattan each year, despite freezing temperatures.

“We run and dance in our underwear and put the hilarity in charity,” said Stephanie Mercurio, one of the race’s directors for New York City.

Mercurio has seen it all — a man dressed as a Jedi, a group of galloping dinosaurs, and runners who wanted to be as comfortable as possible in their pajamas. People do race in their skivvies, but they’re encouraged to keep it PG-13.

“We want people to wear what they’re comfortable in,” she said. “Don’t wear less than undies and try to forsee any wardrobe malfunctions. We encourage costumes and tutus.”

The race, which happens in 30 cities in the states and 17 across the world, happens no matter the temperature, so you could see a man in boxers running when it’s 10 degrees out, Mercurio said. The 1-mile race is usually shortened in that case, however.

When there was a polar vortex last year, the route was shortened to a quarter of a mile, she said. Runners’ safety is more important than finishing the mile.

What matters is the fundraising effort, which has garnered more than $42,000 as of Monday afternoon. Groups like “Team Tighty Whitey,” “Naked for a Cause,” and “Nearly Naked NYC” have raised thousands for Cupid’s Charity.

“It’s heartwarming what we do,” Mercurio said. “Since its inception, the run has raised between $14-15 million for the Children’s Tumor Foundation to have brilliant doctors work toward a significant reduction in tumors.”

Started in 2010 by Chad Leathers and his roommates for Leathers’ brother, Drew, who was paralyzed from tumors on his spine, Cupid’s Charity specifically raises money for research on neurofibromatosis (NF). The rare genetic disorder causes tumors to grow anywhere on or in the body. There is no cure.

Meeting family members of those affected by neurofibromatosis inspired Mercurio, to organize the race, which sees an average of 600 participants each year.

“I can’t imagine looking different as a child now with something like social media around,” she said. “I’m hoping next year’s is the biggest and best event and we’ll be racing to help provide lifesaving medication.”

For those who want to run, be sure to follow these tips:

Carb up: eat a good breakfast;

Bring a fanny pack to hold your phone and money since you’ll be pantsless;

Check the weather. You may want to tweak your costume or lack thereof, but be sure to dress comfortably—you’ll be dancing and running.

The event, which begins at noon Feb. 10, will wrap up at Studio 48 with a party featuring a photo booth, a hula hooping contest, a costume contest, DIY body art, cryotherapy and food and drink by local vendors.

Registration can be done the day of the race, but the longer you wait the price will increase. RSVP now for $40 online.