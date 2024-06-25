There’s a spectacular new deal for New Yorkers this Fourth of July. NYC Mayor Eric Adams is giving away 10,000 free tickets to the most festive show of the season: The 48th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks display!

The famous fireworks show will be on Thursday, July 4, at 8 p.m. While the event is traditionally a free public event, the city’s free offer will secure front-row seats to the most patriotic event in town.

For the first time in over a decade, the show will light up the night sky along the Hudson River — sure to delight Manhattan’s West Side residents! The free tickets, which will be available online starting Wednesday, July 26, at 10 a.m., will offer seating at two locations: Hudson River Park’s Pier 45 and Pier 84 in Manhattan.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each member of the public will be limited to two tickets.

“While all New Yorkers will be able to take part in the illumination of our sky at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, our administration is making sure that 10,000 lucky New Yorkers have an opportunity to enjoy the show with a front row seat,” the mayor said. “We’re making sure everyone has a fair shot at attending one of the city’s most exciting and iconic events. I look forward to joining the thousands of viewers celebrating America’s birthday right here in the Big Apple.”

Noreen Doyle, president and CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, said the city has “gone above and beyond” to make sure New Yorkers are able to safely view the show.

“We appreciate all Mayor Adams and his team have done to support this celebratory event, along with the New York City Police Department, Fire Department, and many other agencies, for their careful planning, and we look forward to celebrating with thousands of people on July 4,” she said.

How to see the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show if you don’t get free tickets

For anyone who doesn’t get to snag the free-ticket deal, there are still plenty of spots to see the amazing show from Manhattan. Entry points for the general public are:

Christopher Street and Washington Street

West 11 Street and Washington Street

West 12 Street and Washington Street

West 29 Street and 11 Avenue

West 40 Street and 11 Avenue

ADA accessible viewing locations will be located at Christopher Street and Washington Street and West 41 Street and 11 Avenue.

New Yorkers can watch the show from home, too. It will be broadcast and streamed live on NBC and Peacock, respectively, starting at 8 p.m.

