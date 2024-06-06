Where to see fireworks in NYC on the Fourth of July and throughout the summer

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

This summer, enjoy amazing fireworks displays throughout NYC. From the world-famous Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks (this year on the Hudson River!) to smaller events throughout the season, there are many spectacular fireworks shows to see throughout the city. Here’s our list of some of the best places to see fireworks in NYC on the Fourth of July and all summer long!

Summer fireworks in Manhattan

WHEN: Wednesday, June 12; 8 p.m.

WHERE: Central Park, Manhattan

WHAT: Head to a free concert in the park to enjoy music under the stars. The program includes: Beethoven, Egmont Overture; Fe. Mendelssohn, Violin Concerto in E minor; Elgar, Wand of Youth Overture; and more. The concert concludes with a fireworks display.

WHEN: Thursday, July 4; 8 p.m.

WHERE: Along the Hudson River and live on NBC TV. Multiple viewing opportunities in Manhattan between W. 14 and W. 34 Streets.

WHAT: Celebrate Independence Day with Macy’s famous dazzling fireworks display. See an array of effects from barges positioned along the Hudson River this year — sure to delight West Siders and NJ residents alike!

Emerald Princess Independence Day Fireworks Viewing Cruise

WHEN: Thursday, July 4, 5:30-10:30 p.m.

WHERE: Pier 36 at 299 South St., Manhattan

WHAT: Get a prime view of the Macy’s fireworks show and enjoy a delicious dinner buffet featuring dishes such as penne alla vodka, quesadillas, mini quiche and more. Premium bar, too. (Tickets start at $259)

Summer fireworks in Queens

WHEN: Thursday, June 13; 8 p.m.

WHERE: Cunningham Park, Queens

WHAT: Head to a free concert in the park that will conclude with a fireworks show. The program will include: Beethoven, Egmont Overture; Fe. Mendelssohn, Violin Concerto in E minor; Elgar, Wand of Youth Overture; and more.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 26; admission at 5 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHERE: Fort Totten Park in Bayside; Cross Island Parkway. bet. Totten Avenue and 15 Road.

WHAT: Enjoy a free fireworks display and concert starring the Chicken Head Rocks and Phil Costa & The Something Special Band. Food trucks will be on site offering tasty treats including roasted corn, funnel cake and lemonade.

WHEN: Thursday, June 27; 7:30-9:45 p.m.

WHERE: Astoria Park Lawn in Astoria Park; Shore Boulevard bet. hell Gate Bridge and the pool

WHAT: It’s that time of year again! The Central Astoria LDC will host the 40th Annual Independence Day Celebration, a free event featuring music by the jazz and swing band, Fleur Seule, and a sparkly fireworks display by Grucci.

WHEN: Select games: June 28, 7:10 p.m.; July 26, 7:10 p.m.; Aug. 16, 7:10 p.m.

WHERE: Citi Field; 41 Seaver Way, Flushing

WHAT: Enjoy fireworks displays after these Mets home games. Check mlb.com for game and ticket information.

Summer fireworks in Brooklyn

WHEN: Friday, June 14; 8 p.m.

WHERE: Prospect Park, Brooklyn

WHAT: Head to a free concert in the park that will conclude with a fireworks show. The program will include: Beethoven, Egmont Overture; Fe. Mendelssohn, Violin Concerto in E minor; Elgar, Wand of Youth Overture; and more.

Fort Hamilton Independence Day Celebration

WHEN: Friday, June 28; 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Fort Hamilton MWR; 404 Sterling Drive

WHAT: Enjoy music, including Van Halen and Led Zeppelin cover band tunes, food and see fireworks. ($5)

WHEN: Fridays, June 21-Aug. 30; 8 p.m.

WHERE: Coney Island beach at W. 16 Street, Brooklyn

WHAT: Have a colorful Friday night by watching Coney Island’s famous and free Friday Night Fireworks display from the historic boardwalk.

WHEN: Select home games June 7 – Sept. 7. See the schedule online.

WHERE: 1904 Surf Ave. in Coney Island

WHAT: Enjoy post-game fireworks displays after the famous minor-league baseball team the Brooklyn Cyclones take the field. See milb.com for more information on tickets and the schedule.

Summer fireworks in the Bronx

WHEN: Tuesday, June 11; 8 p.m.

WHERE: Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx

WHAT: Head to a free concert in the park that will conclude with a fireworks show. The program will include: Beethoven, Egmont Overture; Fe. Mendelssohn, Violin Concerto in E minor; Elgar, Wand of Youth Overture; and more.

WHEN: Thursday, June 27; 5-9 p.m.

WHERE: Orchard Beach near the handball courts.

WHAT: See a beautiful fireworks display located in Section 5 of the beach.

Summer Fireworks in Staten Island

WHEN: Saturday, July 13, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Staten Island University Hospital Community Park; 75 Richmond Terr.

WHAT: Enjoy the Staten Island FerryHawk’s Irish Heritage Night in support of the North Shore Rescue Squad. Before the FerryHawks take the field, browse food trucks and play games. Fireworks after the game.

WHEN: Thursday, July 4; 3-9 p.m.

WHERE: Empire Outlets; 55 Richmond Terr. by the Staten Island Ferry Terminal

WHAT: Head to this patriotic party featuring a DJ, the annual cannoli-eating contest, balloon animals, face painting, carnival games and fireworks after 9 p.m. More information at empireoutlets.nyc.