Rolling Stones’ ‘Exhibitionism’ heads to NYC in November

Rock ‘n’ roll fans, this one’s for you.

The Rolling Stones are taking Manhattan by storm, but instead of a sold-out arena tour, they’re sharing their history in the form of a 17,000-square-foot exhibit.

“Exhibitionism,” which will make its U.S. debut in Chelsea in November, takes attendees on a visual history of the legendary rock band. Stones fans can peruse guitars, lyric books and even bandmembers’ diaries at the exhibit, which consists of more than 500 original and rare objects from the band’s archives.

Attendees can fully immerse themselves in Rolling Stones history by walking through a replica of the London flat where the band got its start.

Artwork from the Stones’ private collection will also be featured, including pieces from Jeff Koons and Andy Warhol.

“Exhibitionism” will be showing at Industria, at 775 Washington St., from Nov. 12 through March 12.

Fans can purchase tickets now at stonesexhibitionism.com.