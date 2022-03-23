Spring has officially sprung with Circle Line’s new ‘Spring Fling’ day cruise

To kick off the spring season, Circle Line, New York City’s cruise line, announces Spring Fling Day Cruise from April 16 to May 15.

This triple-decker cruise experience will encapsulate a scenic ride down the Hudson River Valley and the various sights and sounds of New York City. Along with the sightseeing, the cruise will offer brunch options, drinks and snacks once on board. Featuring live music, guests will dance the night away with singer-songwriter Miyuki Furtado and the Americana music act Divining Rod.

“We are thrilled to announce the new Spring Fling Cruise and invite passengers to experience New York City from the water as the trees bloom and a new season begins,” Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines, said. “This is a special experience at a time of year when everyone wants to be outside after a long winter. What better way to spend a spring day than on a boat on the water with great music, food and fun.”

The Spring Fling will start every weekend, from Saturday, April 16, to Sunday, May 15. The cruise will depart at 10 a.m. and return at 2:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $49.

For more details on the Spring Fling Day Cruise, please visit here.