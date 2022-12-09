StudioSkate opens pop-up ice rink in Brooklyn for the holidays

StudioSkate has opened a new ice skating rink in Brooklyn just in time for the holidays.

The forward-thinking skating rink, located at 99 Scott, created a highly designed experience as an alternative to traditional holiday skating opinions.

The new 2,500 square-foot ice skating rink will feature light installations by Nitemind, plants by Takata Nursery, a wood-fired oven pizzeria and a full bar. Skating hours will begin in the afternoon and go into the night, where headlining DJ’s and special performances will provide entertainment to attendees.

Skaters will enter the rink through a light tunnel, designed by Michael Potvin of Nitemind. The ground floor skylight will house a large-scale installation by Iranian artist Leila Seyedzadeh in the Daylight Studio. Next door to the Daylight Studio, you’ll find the après-ski lounge POST SKATE, which houses a large Christmas Tree perfect for holiday portrait taking, lounge seating, an indoor fireplace perfect for making your own s’mores and a full bar and restrooms.

Surrounding the rink is an outdoor arena with seating and translucent pavilions holding coat check and skate rentals. A second-story pavilion houses the DJ booth and VIP lounge. The menu at StudioSkate features gourmet German Biergarten specialties such as sausages, pretzels and waffles, and the full bar will offer craft cocktails as well as artisanal hot chocolate.

Throughout the holiday season, Studio Skate will feature a lineup of special events, including Drag on Ice, Amante at Studio Sakte, and several other themed nights led by special guests and DJs. Regular programming will feature friends and family on Tuesday, themed nights on Wednesday, performance Art + guest DJs on Thursday, Club DJ nights on Friday and Saturday, Drag brunch on Sunday plus Santa on Saturday afternoons for all ages.

The rink is located at 231 Randolph Street and is open Tuesday–Thursday from 3 p.m.–10:30 p.m.; Friday from 3 p.m.–2:30 a.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m.–2:30 a.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and are available at exploretock.com.