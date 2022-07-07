Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage offers free dance classes this summer

This summer, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage will be offering free dance classes and performances throughout the Five Boroughs to New Yorkers looking to have some fun.

SummerStage intends to offer many dance workshops before their upbeat performances so audience members can understand the performances on a deeper level.

“The art of dance is intrinsic to the life and culture of New York City and, of course, is crucial for us when we begin programming our SummerStage season,” said Danni Gee, City Parks Foundation’s Dance Curator and Programs Manager. “What makes this year so special is that, with the exception of Alvin Ailey which is led by Robert Battle, all of the companies performing this summer are led by women of color with shows that amplify their collective strength, grace, skill and creativity. You won’t want to miss them this year!”

This year’s season will start on July 13, where Art Move Concept and Passion Fruit Dance Company will join together in Central Park for a performance at 8 p.m. Art Move features a blend of hip-hop and circus arts; their dances consist of flowing movements with fluid concepts. They will be performing “Anopas,” this being the first time the dance will be performed in North America. Passion Fruit Dance explores systemic issues through their multi-national dances. Programming will begin at 6 p.m. with a workshop from Art Move Concept. RSVP is required for this workshop. You can RSVP by emailing rsvp@cityparksfoundation.org.

On July 15, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will join ALL ARTS “Past, Present, Future” will perform in Flushing Meadows Corona Park at 7 p.m. Nai-Ni Chen Dance brings together elements of traditional Chinese dance with contemporary modern dance to create graceful and captivating dances. ALL ARTS is a festival which features a variety of multi-media artists. This program will feature Les Ballet Afrik, founded and run by ballroom icon, Omari Wiles. Programming will begin at 6 p.m. with a dance workshop by Fanike! African Dance Troupe.

July 22 will feature a performance from Dallas Black Dance Theatre, the ninth-largest dance group in the U.S., in Von King Park. The dancers have experience performing a variety of different genres, including modern, jazz, ethnic and spiritual works. The Dallas Black Dance Theatre will kick off programming at 6 p.m. with a dance workshop that will be followed up by their performance.

On Aug. 5, Maimouna Keita African Dance Company will kick things off in Corporal Thompson Park for their workshop and performance from 6 – 8 p.m. The Brooklyn-based company shows off the rich diversity of Africa and its cultures through classes and productions.

SummerStage will continue to offer free workshops and performances alongside their paid events throughout the duration of the summer. To see more information and scheduling check out their calender at cityparksfoundation.org/calendar.