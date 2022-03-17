Uptown Night Market to return to Harlem for 2022 season in April

Harlem’s Uptown Night Market is returning next month for its 2022 season.

Created by MASC Hospitality Group, Uptown Night Market aims to support micro-businesses and artisanal creators will be amplifying its festival by adding local and namesake performances. The season will kick off as a monthly series under the Arches of Harlem on Thursday, April 14 from 4 to 10 p.m.

“I build MASC to focus on creating experiences and brands that truly reflected our diverse community, and to support diverse micro-businesses in their growth,” said Marco Shalma, the founder of MASC Hospitality Group. “Plus, we have a lot of fun at our events and it’s truly a community-building experience that is becoming a summer tradition in Harlem!”

This season, guests can enjoy cuisine from eateries and food concepts such as Downeast Lobstah, Tacos El Guero, HangryDog, Treat Yourself Jerk, Mama Silog, Arepa Baby, and The Bronx Burger Company, Booze Scoops (21+), Twister Cakes, Butta’s Bakery, Sam’s Fried Ice Cream, and Maryland Chicken. Guests can also shop for apparel, merchandise, unique hand-made jewelry and more from local vendors such as Eastside Creations, Akijo Designs, Dejha B Coloring, ForTheCultureNY LLC, Harlem Hoopz, Moon Sage & Soul, Ariance Jewelry, and Everything Brand LLC.

Additionally, Uptown Night Market will host performances City Love NYC, Harlem Late Night Jazz, Clean Money Music, and DJ Cosi for live performances. Each month will also feature special guest performances.

The market is produced in partnership this season with West Harlem Development Corporation, and is affiliated with CB9 Manhattan, Harlem Pride, Harlem Park to Park, Black Entrepreneurs NYC (BE NYC), the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Harlem Week, Harlem Arts Alliance, and upcoming West Harlem Arts Alliance.

“WHDC is proud to once again co-sponsor the Uptown Night Market and bring great food, music, and fun to our community,” said Judge Milton Tingling, Chair of the Board of Directors of West Harlem Development Corporation.

“I am so excited to welcome Uptown Night Market back to West Harlem,” said City Councilmember Shaun Abreu. “The woman-powered team behind Uptown Night Market brings us a beautiful mix of cuisine, community, and culture, and I am proud to support the local small businesses that will be participating. Let’s eat!”

For more information and to RSVP for the opening night, visit uptownnightmarket.com.