Tom Hiddleston debuts post-Taylor Swift look as face of Gucci campaign

The “Thor” star is working the camera for Gucci’s latest campaign.

Tom Hiddleston is rejigging his image. After that awkward summer phase playing Taylor Swift’s arm candy, the British actor, 35, is starring in Gucci’s 2017 cruise tailoring campaign.

The Italian luxury brand released a series of photographs of the “Thor” star’s photo shoot Monday, where he’s pictured alongside a number of Afghan hounds.

If Hiddleston thinks he can win back the public affection he built off his role in “The Night Manager” with a handful of primmed and preened pooches … he’s absolutely right. Just look at that delighted little doggy.

There’s no denying the thespian can pull off a suit unlike few others; whether that fact can erase the happy snaps of Hiddles swamped by Swift’s squad while donning an “I heart T.S.” tank top in the Atlantic Ocean remains to be seen. With still no word on a new James Bond to replace Daniel Craig, we can’t imagine he’s quite out of the running yet.