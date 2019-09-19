While the fall theater season has barely begun, it has already been confirmed that the 2020 Tony Awards will be held on June 7, again at Radio City Music Hall and broadcast on CBS. New Broadway shows will need to open no later than Thursday, April 23 in order to be eligible for nominations. The Tony Awards are co-presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

'American Buffalo’ to receive revival

David Mamet’s breakout drama “American Buffalo” will receive a starry Broadway revival later this season led by Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell and directed by Neil Pepe (“Speed-the-Plow”). Performances will begin in March. “American Buffalo” revolves around the hapless and violent efforts of a group of thieves to steal a valuable coin. It received a short-lived Broadway a decade ago with Cedric the Entertainer, John Leguizamo and Haley Joel Osment.

Chenoweth to play Broadway with new concert

Kristin Chenoweth will come back to Broadway later this fall with “For the Girls,” a concert based on her new album of the same name celebrating female singers of the past and present. It will play eight performances at the Nederlander Theatre beginning Nov. 8. The album (which includes covers of “The Way We Were,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I’m a Woman” with Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire, and “You Don’t Own Me” with Ariana Grande) will be released on Sept. 27. Chenoweth last appeared on Broadway three years ago with the concert “My Love Letter to Broadway.”

Elizabeth Warren winning presidential primary at ‘The Great Society’

There may still be some time before the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries and caucuses get underway, but over at the new Broadway drama “The Great Society,” where private booths has been set up in the lobby where theatergoers can vote, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been winning the nightly primaries. Of the 2,500 ballots cast during the first week of voting, Warren won 36% of the vote, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 17% and Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 15%. The voting results are shared following each performance at GreatSocietyBroadway.com.

‘Devil Wears Prada’ to play Chicago before Broadway

The upcoming stage musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada” will receive its world premiere in Chicago this summer before a planned Broadway run. The musical’s creative team includes Elton John (music), singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (lyrics), Paul Rudnick (book) and Anna D. Shapiro (direction). No casting has been announced yet, including who will play fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film version).

HERE to be transformed for ‘The Black History Museum’

HERE Arts Center will be physically transformed in November for “The Black History Museum…According to the United States of America,” an immersive production co-produced with Smoke & Mirrors Collaborative that will transform the theater into a “theatrical museum” and examine “blackness from its constitutional origin to its modern currency through powerful and satirical visual art, theatrical performance, sound installation and dance,” according to a press release. “This is an opportunity to look at our cultural identity beyond the trauma that America has attached to black identity,” director and creator Zoey Martinson said in a statement.

Spotted…

Tim Gunn at “Tootsie”…Jon Hamm and Victor Garber at “Derren Brown: Secret”…Keale Settle at “Beetlejuice”…Sara Ramirez at “Slave Play”…Alan Cumming at “Oklahoma!”