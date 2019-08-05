LATEST PAPER
81° Good Evening
SEARCH
81° Good Evening
Entertainment

'A Particular Kind of Black Man' review: Tope Folarin's superb debut novel

Tope Folarin's new novel "A Particular Kind of

Tope Folarin's new novel "A Particular Kind of Black Man." Photo Credit: Simon & Schuster / Valerie Woody

By Cory Oldweiler Special to amNewYork
Print

Several standout novels by first-generation Americans of color have been published in 2019. These books, including Etaf Rum’s “A Woman is No Man” and Ocean Vuong’s brilliant “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” draw loosely from their authors’ unique — and too often unheard — experiences. Now add to that list Tope Folarin’s strong debut, “A Particular Kind of Black Man,” which follows a child of Nigerian immigrants trying to grow beyond the abuse, poverty and otherness of his youth.

Tunde and his brother are born and raised outside Salt Lake City, Utah. Their mother, ill and angry, abuses Tunde. It’s heartbreaking as he tries to process his love for his mother despite feeling that the “only evidence I had of [her] love were the scars she’d engraved on my body.”

Eventually his mom returns to Nigeria, leaving the boys to be raised by their father, an immigrant for whom the American Dream remains frustratingly elusive. Tunde’s father remarries and the family begin operating an ice cream truck in their all-white suburban neighborhood. While the business starts to succeed, we see evidence of his dad’s conviction that “everyone in this country is a racist.” 

The family moves to Texas, but Tunde continues to struggle with reconciling the kind of black man he imagines he should become — one who would be accepted — with the examples set by those in his life, a process that intensifies once he attends college out east.

Folarin questions the reliability of memory, and biography in general, as Tunde begins to misremember that which never was. The novel threatens to devolve into juvenile pining for a first love, but Folarin rescues it with a touching, almost illusory coda, as Tunde confronts his mother’s ultimate legacy.

By Cory Oldweiler Special to amNewYork

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Entertainment photos & videos

Documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker, known for Pioneering filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker dies at 94
Catch C. Parker Gallery's 30 days of peace, Sex ed trivia, Woodstock exhibit & more to do this week
The two-day splash bash on Meadow Lake known Cheer on the Dragon Boat Festival & more to do this weekend
Spike Lee's Netflix series remake of his 1986 Spike Lee’s 'She’s Gotta Have It' won’t return to Netflix
This rooftop party for women at Hudson Terrace Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
The Stonewall Inn, the center of the LGBTQ Secrets of the Stonewall Inn