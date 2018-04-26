Jury award winners at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival were announced Thursday evening, drawing from a pool of 99 feature-length films, 55 short films and 35 storytelling projects from 46 countries.

Festival jurors chose “Diane,” directed by Kent Jones, as the best feature in the U.S. narrative group, citing the film’s “powerful themes of love, struggle, life, death, and womanhood that are the spirit of this year’s Festival,” according to a release.

“Smuggling Hendrix,” written and directed by Marios Piperides, was awarded top feature honors in the international narrative group, and “Island of the Hungry Ghosts,” directed by Gabrielle Brady, won best documentary feature.

Jeffrey Wright and Alia Shawkat took home the top acting prizes in the U.S. narrative category for their films “O.G.” and “Duck Butter,” respectively. In the international narrative category, Joy Rieger was awarded best actress for her role in “Virgins,” and Rasmus Bruun won best actor for “The Saint Bernard Syndicate.”