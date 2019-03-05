The Tribeca Film Festival returns in April with plenty of star power, premiering movies starring big names such as Margot Robbie, Zac Efron, Leslie Odom Jr. and Annette Bening.

The other main attraction at the 18th annual event is, of course, New York City itself. That's natural and nothing new for a festival that has its roots in a community response to 9/11, but this year's lineup offers a significant helping of city-centric stories, including a new sidebar of documentaries called "This Used to Be New York."

The NYC-oriented movies that you can see during the festival, which runs from April 24-May 5, include documentaries about the Apollo Theater, the former East Village record shop Other Music and the Coney Island-born former NBA player Stephon Marbury, as well as a whole lot more.

We sifted through the lineup comprising dozens of movies, 40 percent of which have at least one feame director, to identify some potential highlights that might make your selections easier.

"The Apollo"

The festival opens with this doc by Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams, most appropriately at the site of the historic Apollo Theater. Spanning the venue's 85-year history, the doc sits down artists like Pharrell Williams, Jamie Foxx and Patti LaBelle to discuss its impact.

"Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile"

This long-awaited feature film interpretation of the Ted Bundy trial is told through the perspective of Liz, Bundy's longtime girlfriend, played by Lily Collins. Zac Efron stars as Bundy. The film makes its New York premiere during the festival.

"Dreamland"

Margot Robbie stars in this Miles Joris-Peyrafitte-directed feature, making its world premiere during the festival. Set in the economic depression era in Oklahoma, a farmer turns to a fugitive bank robber for help.

"Clementine"

A heartbroken woman breaks into her ex's house only to end up falling for a younger woman. The doc by Lara Jean Gallagher stars actress Sydney Sweeney, of "The Handmaid's Tale."

"A Kid From Coney Island"

Before he was an NBA star, Stephon Marbury was just a "Kid From Coney Island." This documentary makes its world premiere at the festival, as it follows Marbury from Brooklyn to the basketball court.

"The Dog Doc"

A "miracle-worker" doctor, Marty Goldstein, takes on the cases other veterinarians won't, providing "a last hope for pet owners with nothing left to lose." The documentary, by Cindy Meehl, makes its world premiere at the festival.

"Other Music"

The former East Fourth Street record store, a true institution, gets the nostalgia documentary treatment in a movie that includes testimony to its enduring impact from Vampire Weekend, Interpol and more.

"A Woman's Work: The NFL's Cheerleader Problem"

Two female filmmakers — Yu Gu and Elizabeth Ai — won the Tribeca All Access grant ($100,000) in 2016 to get their project off the ground. In turn, they give us "A Woman's Work," where "football and feminism collide." The film follows former NFL cheerleaders working to end the wage gap.